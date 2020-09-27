

…backs NLC, TUC

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A youth group under the aegis of ‘Save Enugu Youth Initiative’ has declared its readiness to join the nationwide strike and protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday.

NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been mobilising members for the strike scheduled against recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The group which spoke through its Convener, Gwiyi Solomon, who was flanked by the state coordinator of the group in Enugu state, Comr. Chibueze Nwoga, after the group’s emergency meeting at Nsukka, told Newsmen that they were already talking to their members to turn out en-mass and mobilise other youths to ensure the planned protest was successful in Enugu.

“We are still recuperating from the biting effects of Covid-19 and the next thing the federal government could think of, was to increase the price of pms and electricity tarrif.

“this is a time when every responsible government is working hard on how to ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19; not for Federal government to hike fuel price and electricity tariff.

“This is the highest point of insensitivity, he said.

Gwiyi, therefore, called on all other youth groups across Enugu to unite and mobilise millions of other youths to the streets on Monday.

He however urged them to ensure that the protest is peaceful.

“Every one is expected to conduct his or herself in a peaceful manner during and after the protest.

“Do not engage in anything that will amount to breach of peace or destruction of public properties as our target is to carry out a peaceful protest,” he said.