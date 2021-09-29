From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, has promised to make the state’s anti-open grazing law stiffer if he is elected governor come 2023.

‘We will strengthen the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law and even make it stiffer because our people deserve to live. We will do everything to guarantee internal security and the security of our borders,’ he declared.

Akase, who is seeking to succeed Ortom as Governor of Benue State in 2023, made this known in a chat with reporters on Wednesday shortly after he dropped his resignation letter as CPS to the Governor to enable him fully concentrate and pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

‘At about 9am today, I tendered my resignation letter to my boss in the company of my wife and my best man. I am here to tell you that, officially, I have resigned to concentrate on my governorship ambition and, God willing, come 2023, I will succeed my boss as Governor,’ he said.

The governorship hopeful, who promised to do everything possible to protect the laws of the state, maintained that the security of the state would be taken seriously.

‘We know our challenges and the solutions that can be proffered. We will look at security. Security of the state will be non negotiable. We will do everything possible to protect our laws.

‘I believe that with the experience I have gathered here, I will not fail the Benue people if given the opportunity. I believe that together we will succeed and together we will take Benue to where it ought to be.’

Akase also listed other areas of focus to include agriculture, job creation, infrastructure, education and health, saying his administration would ensure that farming would be developed to a higher level.

‘We will mechanise our farms and give incentives to our farmers. We will improve on what this government has done,’ he promised.

Akase thanked the media for the cooperation he has received from them in the last six years as Press Secretary, stressing that he had to take the bold step to resign his appointment as he prepares to run for Governor.

He promised to carry the young, the elderly and women along in his administration if he is elected Governor.

