Paul Orude BAUCHI

The newly elected President General, Igbo Community in Bauchi, Chief (Sir) Chidi Chukwunta has said that, the Igbo extraction would mobilise for the emergence of an Igbo as president in 2023.

Chukwunta made the statement in Bauchi on Sunday after being sworn in as the new President General of the Community in the State.

He said that he would do everything possible to get Igbo united to takeover power in the next general elections.

He said that: “considering the fact that other tribes have been on that throne, as the President of the Igbo here in Bauchi, I will support every move to ensure that an Igboman become a president in 2023.”

The Igbo leader however called for the unity of his kinsmen to foster development.

There are six states comprising Igbo Community in the State–Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra and part of Delta according to sir Chukwunta.

Sir Chukwunta was full of praise for the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed for ensuring the safety of Igbo in the State.

“Crisis has become a thing of the past in Bauchi but I know that there is insecurity in Borno and Kaduna and other part of the North but we are enjoying peace in Bauchi,” he said.

The newly elected president enjoined the Igho residents in Bauchi to be law abiding, saying their welfare is his priority.