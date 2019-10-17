The President Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Ummu Kulthum Buratai, on Thursday pledged to sustain the welfare of wives of fallen heroes.

Mrs Buratai made the pledge while donating relief materials to widows of the fallen heroes at 1 Division Garrison Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated included assorted bags of rice, vegetable oil, sugar, seasoning, soap and wrappers.

The NAOWA president stressed that they would never abandon the widows, adding that the association would continue to serve as beacon of hope to all women including the less privileged in the wider society.

She called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to also provide support and succour to widows and children of the fallen heroes.

Mrs Buratai also visited the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Faruq Yahaya as part of her engagements in Kaduna.

She said the association had undertaken some projects in Kaduna to compliment Army’s effort in delivering viable skills and qualitative education for troops’ families.

The NAOWA president commended the GOC for his continued support toward actualizing the association’s objectives, and called on officers of the division to encourage their wives to join NAOWA and support philantropic activities towards service delivery.

Responding, Yahaya said the division has keyed into the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of barrack investment programme, where 345 youths were trained in various skills to become self reliant.

He thanked the NAOWA delegation for the visit and assured the association of continued support towards the realisation of its set goals.

NAN report that the NAOWA president was also at the Yusuf Dantsoho memorial hospital, Tudun Wada where she donated hospital equipment and some materials to patients.(NAN)