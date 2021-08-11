From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group in Plateau State called “Professionals in PDP” has raised concerns that Fulani herdsmen are killing natives in the state to create Illegal grazing reserves in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas.

In a press statement signed by the chairman, Arch Samuel N Jatau, the group stated the natives will not allow the Fulani to take over their land for grazing.

‘It is obvious that the unprovoked Fulani aggression on Plateau natives revealed a strategic character and placement within a wider framework designed to eliminate, displace and disposes the natives from their God-given ancestral land,’ the statement read.

‘It is also clear that the Fulani are relentlessly attacking the natives in order to violently create illegal grazing reserve and achieved political territory.’

He expressed grave concern over the attacks and urged the Lalong administration to be proactive and take urgent steps to ensure adequate protection of all communities in the state.

‘The administration of Governor Lalong in its usual insensitivity to the security of its citizens has remained mute over the pogrom. We condemn in strong terms the ineptitude and complacency of Governor Lalong and security agents in safeguarding the lives and property of the people which obviously has emboldened crime and criminality in the state.

‘We are also shocked that despite the claim by the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, that Governor Lalong has given security agencies 48 hours to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous acts, nothing is heard again from the Commissioner of Police 72 hours after. Governor Lalong has equally not deemed it fit to address the people on the development so far.’

He further stated that ‘Governor Lalong direct the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately deliver relief materials to the affected communities. That the Plateau State Government immediately rehabilitates the destroyed communities to ensure that the displaced persons returned to their homes.

‘That the Plateau State Government adequately compensates the victims of the attacks for the losses incurred. That Government and security agencies henceforth take proactive measures to ensure there is no repetition of senseless and brutal killings of natives of Plateau again.’

