The Edo Government has pledged not to compromise on basic education as well as Teachers’ welfare.

The Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu made the pledge on Saturday in Benin during the Teachers’ day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Teachers’ Day is an annual invent held every Oct. 5, to commemorate the importance of teachers in the society.

Shaibu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Mrs. Amenaghawon Idehen, said the present administration was exploring more avenues to sustain the gains recorded in the educational sector through the Edo Best Initiative.

He commended the teachers for putting faith in the present administration as well as cooperating with strategic agencies in the education sector to ensure that the promise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the country was actualized in the sector.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Edo NUT Chairman, Mr Pius Okhueleigbe, eulogized the commitment of the Gov. Godwin Obaseki led administration to basic education and teachers’ welfare.

He added that this qualified him for the 2019 Best Performing Governor Award being conferred on him in Abuja this Saturday by teachers.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Young Teachers the future of the profession,” Guest lecturer, Prof. Eddy Erhagbe of the University of Benin, emphasized the need to inculcate skills and values in the nation’s education system if national aspirations will be met.

He also called on government at all levels to invest more in the educational sector to ensure that Nigeria was not left behind in a technologically driven world.

According to him, while the place of formal education remains germane to education and nation building, Nigerians should start emphasizing and appreciating informal education as an enabler for true empowerment. (NAN)