Asteroid Bassey

As the cases of COVID-19 rises in the country, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Akwa Ibom is consciously protecting doctors and other medical professionals who are first line respondents to the pandemic.

This was demonstrated as the NMA began the second round of visitation of forty two Hospitals for donation of PPE to Doctors and other health workers.

At the COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Ibom Specialist Hospital, the NMA led by the State Chairman, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, and Secretary Ema Inyang presented PPEs to Dr Aniekeme Uwah, the State Epidemiologist on behalf of the the COVID-19 response team.

The NMA Chairman, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, stated emphatically that the association will not compromise the safety of its members and other health workers while fighting the pandemic, hence its drive to complement Government’s efforts in the provision of PPE.

The NMA Chairman urged the citizens of the state to continue practicing handwashing, Wearing of facemasks and social distancing as measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

He thanked the Concerned Akwa Ibom Professionals in Lagos (CAKPIL) for supporting the association with PPE for the fortification of doctors and other health workers.

Other hospitals visited by the NMA for Donations of PPEs include General Hospital Ikpe Annang and Cottage Hospital Ukana in Essien Udim LGA as well as General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene LGA.

At General Hospital Ikono LGA, the medical supretendent, Dr Kyrian Ekpotu thanked the NMA for the donations, which he described as very timely.

The NMA AKS will visit the General Hospital in Ikot Abasi, Ibeno, Esit Eket, Okobo, Oron, Itu and other parts of the state for donations of PPEs as it Prioritizes the protection of health workers in the fight against COVID-19