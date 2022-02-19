From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said his administration would not politicize security issues, rather, it would put more efforts to further secure the lives and properties of the citizens.

Bagudu disclosed these in Zuru town, when he addressed the newly elected Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors from Zuru, Sakaba and Danko / Wasagu Local Governments.

According to him, “security issues will not be politicized or be given undue publicity . What are required are adequate planning, coordination and cooperation. Security challenges in Kebbi State are spillovers from our neighbor, Zamfara State and everything is being done to redress the obnoxious trend.

” Infact, President Muhammadu Buhari had supported us , he has recently given an approval to us to take more proactive measures and we have done so,” .

The governor also urged the people of the state to shun rumour mongering, as well as spreading fake news which according to him was detrimental to peace and security of the society.

He noted that, the fake news does nobody any good, but causes disharmony, as well as aggravate the already disturbing security situation in the country.

Bagudu appealed to the people of the state to continue to appreciate the laudable efforts of the military and the various security agencies to combat insecurity.

He also called on them to always offer credible intelligence to the security agencies, with a view to nipping crimes and criminality in the bud.

” You should hold monthly allocation meetings, provide the needs and aspirations of the electorate and offer assistance in accordance with the laws.

” You should also run all-inclusive governments and always remember that you were elected not because you are better than anybody, but by divine Providence. More women should be assisted and there are a lot of formidable challenges at the family levels, with women bearing the brunts,” the governor, said.

Earlier , the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla told the elected officials of the three local Governments of the governor’s visit to felicitate with them over their victory at the polls.