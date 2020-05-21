Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Thursday vowed to sustain the pace of developing the state irrespective of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said it has ordered its contractors handling various projects to site to continue with work on on-going jobs particularly roads.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu who made this known in Asaba, stated that the government is very committed to completing the sector C of the 149km Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way.

Aniagwu added that all internal roads under construction and rehabilitation will be given accelerated attention before the rains finally set in.

He said despite the COVID-19, the state is still distributing starter packs to budding entrepreneurs as part of efforts to diversify the economy from oil, adding that inputs were also being distributed to farmers.

The commissioner said the state has further relax restrictions on religious worships, adding that churches were now free to hold services three times a week.

He also said restrictions on number of worshippers in a church hall at time has been abolished, adding however that church leaders must ensure that members of their congregations observe appropriate social distancing, wear facemasks and other COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Although, the same policy applies to Muslim faithful in the state, Aniagwu said Muslim leaders have agreed to observe the Sallah prayers and celebration from their homes because of the crowd being expected at the mosques.

The commissioner restated the state government commitment to continue to enforce border closure and control, insisting that the state will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to ensure that our people are safe from this virus. As such, we much more interested in enforcing border closure and closure.

“At the River Niger Head Bridge, there is serious screening of vehicular movement to ensure that only those exempted from restrictions are allowed to go into Onitsha in neighbouring Anambra State.

“We have also instructed private hospitals in the state to be cautious in handling cases of any ailment to avoid front line health workers contracting the virus,” he said.

He disclosed that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 31 with six deaths and 13 active cases and 12 have been discharged, adding that there were indications that more patients will be discharged.