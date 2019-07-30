PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has warned newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 20 local government areas in the state against corruption, indolence, and incompetence in the discharge of their duties.

Mohammed gave the warning on Tuesday, shortly after the newly appointed Caretaker Chairmen were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar, at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Bauchi.

The Governor reminded the newly sworn-in Caretaker Chairmen that as the first part of call to the people at the grassroots, they have a responsibility to be accountable.

He said: “You should not be tempted to abuse the trust bestowed upon you by the government and by the people. You should remember that you are here to serve the people and not to become their bosses.

“I wish to remind you that this administration attached great importance to probity, accountability and strict adherence to the due process in governance. I wish to urge you to be judicious in the finances of the local government, to be fair in your dealings with all category of people and shun rumors and selfishness.

“I want to urge you to open your eyes because you are going to a terrain of either you know or you don’t know where a lot of abuses have been entrenched, the issue of ghost workers, ghost teachers, the issues of the untouchables and your dealings with our parents, the traditional institutions and the elders so you must have to be very swarvy ane very wise”