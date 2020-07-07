Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A group, APC Stakeholders’ Forum in Ekiti State, has said it will continue to pursue the court case

instituted against the alleged illegal Excos put in by Governor Kayode Fayemi, until it arrives at a logical conclusion.

But responding, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, advised the aggrieved members to comply with the presidential and National Executive Council orders to escape being punished.

The forum said while it was in support of reconciliation, Fayemi and his cronies failed to invite members of the Forum. We would have loved to be there to present our case but they refused to invite us and we are not bothered because we know Dr Fayemi do not want genuine reconciliation.

In a statement released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, and signed by the forum Chairman, Mr. Tony Adeniyi and Secretary, Hon. Femi Adeleye, they stated that the body at their meeting of Saturday July 4th, 2020 attended by several leaders across Ekiti resolved that the forum would pursue the case in court to a logical conclusion for the good of the party.

The body, however, said: “We are ready for genuine and sincere reconciliation where the injustices and illegalities perpetrated by the present leadership will be properly addressed.”

The group expressed its love for APC and affirm that their disagreement was not personal but patriotic. “ We do not want to lose elections in Ekiti again. If we allow things to continue the way it is our fate in 2022 will be worse than the first coming of Dr Fayemi.”

“Our action is a wake up call. We are also not against our party members holding executive offices. All we are asking for is legality, fairness and justice. If we don’t have all this as well as appreciable performance and inclusiveness we may as well forget 2022”, the statement said.

But the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, advised the aggrieved members to comply with the presidential and National Executive Council orders to avert punishment.

“The NEC is the highest decision making organ of the party. It had taken a decision coupled with the Presidential order by President Buhari, so I don’t expect the leaders to gamble with these orders as loyal party men.

“The State Executive Council and Ekiti stakeholders’ caucus had also taken a position and said all members must comply. It is for the sake of the party and the action was not selfish.

“If they should defy the orders and fail to withdraw the case in court, then we will apply the party’s constitution in dealing with the situation.

“But we appeal to them to take the path of honour and withdraw the case honourably”, the party advised