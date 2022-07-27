From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has said it will make its position on the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari known very soon.

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, stated this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, when the caucus visited Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on legal matters, Daniel Bwala, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to woo him to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Elumelu said it is unfortunate that President Buhari, who could not secure the country, has gone to Liberia to give lecture on security. He noted that the President does not even know what is happening in the country.

“We bring you good greetings from the National Chairman, from our presidential candidates, from our vice presidential candidate and many leaders of PDP. The only thing we have come to tell you is that you are the kind of person we need in PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“My brother, you can see what is going on. Nigeria, may God not let it finish. But it appears it is heading towards that if we don’t rescue Nigeria.

“Are you going to talk about the bad roads and yet our President is going to Liberia to give lecture on insecurity. Somebody who cannot even secure his own country, what is he going to tell them? Perhaps by the time he leaves there will be insecurity in Liberia.

“APC is a bad medicine and the step you have taken to leave them is the best. But we I’ve also noticed that when you left, you did not even make sign that you are going anywhere. We know you’re a lawyer. We are all political animals and we believe you should belong to different political parties to rescue Nigeria. And I believe that PDP provide that opportunity for us to rebuild Nigeria.

“I have just heard now that in the Senate, they have moved for Mr. President’s impeachment. I have just been given the notice and we in the house are going to review it. I will make our position known quickly as soon as possible. Because a man that says he’s tired, why should you still keep him there? He’s tired. He should be asked to go back to his village.