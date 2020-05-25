Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, insisted its candidate in the last Kogi State governorship election, Musa Wada, won the contest.

The party while reacting to the judgment of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which validated the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said it will appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

In a statement, the party described the judgment of the tribunal as alarming saying Wada “laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting judgment.”

“Our party was able to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to rob our candidate and the people of Kogi State of their mandate.