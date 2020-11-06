Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the alleged extension of the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, a group known Concern All Progressives Congress (CAPC), has vowed never to accept an extension of the committee any further.

Recall that the Buni-led committee was set up as a result of the removal of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, early this year.

Spokesman of the group, Ogenyi Okpoku, while addressing newsmen Friday in Abuja, argued that the composition of the caretaker committee was at variance with section 17 (4) of the party’s constitution which states that ‘nobody can hold executive position at the same time with party position.’

To this end, he urged the Committee to fix a date for a convention or his team would be forced to seek legal redress.

“The Caretaker committee should begin the process of convening the National Convention in December with immediate effect.

“The most senior member of sacked Oshiomhole led NWC should be returned as Chairman because that is what our party constitution says.

“If our demands are not met, we will have no option than to approach the courts for interpretation of our constitution as it was done before you came onboard, and we will occupy our secretariat.”

Okpoku, added that the plans by the Buni Committee to allegedly spend over N1.5 billion for the registration of new members was an anomaly when members of the party could not get palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“N1.5 billion was awarded to their cronies for printing and production of the new registration when party members could not get rice palliative during the lockdown.

“We are forced to remind the CTC that National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution did not give them such powers to begin new registration of members because none of them were elected without party membership cards.

“All elected members under our party submitted party membership cards to INEC during nomination of candidates because our country’s constitution forbids independent candidacy. So, why the rush to discard party register as we battle economic difficulty and with little money in our party’s account?”