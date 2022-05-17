From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled to start nation wide , the leadership and stakeholders of the Imo state Peoples Democratic party has warned that it will not condone any malpractices during the primaries meant to elect flag bearers of party for the 2023 polls .

The Imo PDP also called on the National Secretary ,Senator Samuel Anyanwu to set up a committee to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the result sheets for Ideato North/ South meant for botched the 3- man ad- hoc delegate primaries in the Imo state three weeks ago .

However Imo PDP stakeholders have resolved that members of the national committee for the conduct of the various primaries sent to the state must present their letters of appointment and that they must declared fully the result sheets for the primaries, and that failure to do so would not be allowed to leave the secretariat till they address the media giving reasons why they could not produce the result sheets

This was contained in a resolution of the stakeholders meeting of the Imo PDP held yesterday at the party’s secretariat.

The resolution which was signed by the Charles Ugwu ,state Chairman , Ray Emeana, secretary, Kissinger Ikeokwu, Legal adviser, Hon Jerry Alagbaoso , Dr Alex Obi, Dr Douglas Acholonu , Chuma Nnaji amongst others, called on the national leadership of the party to set up committee of inquiry over the mystery behind the the disappearance of ad- hoc result sheets .

The resolution which read in part said : “Electoral committee members sent to the state must show their respective letters of appointment which should be photocopied and acknowledged by the state secretary of the party . the monitoring of INEC should begin at the secretariat. Accordingly, the DSS and INEC officers should be officially present when the National committees for the conduct of the various party primaries are received by the state executives.”

Continuing, they said that ” results sheets should be declared in full view of the officers of both the DSS and INEC failure to produce the result sheets will be viewed as sabotage and the national committee members for the conduct of primary would not be allowed to leave the secretariat of the party without addressing the media and giving reasons why they did not come with the result sheets for primaries .The National Organising Secretary will also be informed about the development in Imo and they will put same in writing “.