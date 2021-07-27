From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Alloysius Atta

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faithful in Anambra State has said it would not accept the imposition of a governor on the state by the court just as it happened in Imo State.

The position of the APGA faithful was premised on the series of litigations, orders and counter orders coming from the courts over who actually is the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

Parallel primary polls of the party produced the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the National Assembly member for Aguata Federal Constituency, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had published Umeoji’s name as the candidate of the party following a court order obtained in Jigawa State but a court in Anambra, a few days ago, ordered INEC to publish Soludo’s name as the authentic candidate of the party.

Chief Medical Director of MOOM Hospital, Nnobi in Idemmili South Local Government Area of the state, Dr Michael Omenugha, in a chat with Daily Sun, warned that Ndi Anambra would not accept the imposition of a governor on the state through the courts.

Omenugha, a staunch APGA member and a strong supporter of Soludo, however, said that he was confident that the Federal Government would not tamper with the electoral process in the state.

“APGA is Anambra, Anambra is APGA. And the Federal Government in its widest wisdom respects that. They know that what makes the Igbo land tick is Anambra State. And what makes APGA tick is Anambra and they’re respecting that.

“Those who are hoping that what happened in Imo State will happen in Anambra are daydreaming. If they try it here… Let’s watch and see. You see this Supreme Court thing that happened in Imo State cannot happen here”, he vowed.

