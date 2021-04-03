From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, has appealed to the Federal and State governments in Nigeria to stop the use of state power to dominate and marginalise Christians in the country.

He said the church would not accept the imposition of hijab by the Kwara State government on Christian schools in the state.

Rev. Panya who disclosed this yesterday while addressing the press in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said the Christian minority in some states were being marginalised by the dominant Muslims in those areas of the North.

“We appeal to government at all levels to stop the use of state powers to favour one religion over another,” Panya said.