Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that his administration would not allow any indigene and resident to suffer any form of discrimination based on their tribes or religion.

Bagudu spoke during the Kebbi Cultural Day celebration, organised by the Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation .

Represented by his deputy, Samaila Yombe Dabai , the governor said: “This celebration shows seriousness about whom we are, where we are coming from. People without culture are people without roots. People without roots means people without origin.

“We in Kebbi State have multi- cultures and no one from Kebbi State would be allowed to suffer because of their tribes or cultures. We are people with honesty, sincerity, tolerance which were passed to us by our grand fathers”. Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar Illiasu, represented by the Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar in his remarks, noted that the moment people missed their cultures, they have lost an important part of their lives.

He added that the problems engulfing Nigeria currently are due to negligence of society cultures, saying “ we must pass moral values, cultures to our children to prevent future crisis. “.