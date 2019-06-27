Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said that his administration would not allow any indigene or resident of the state to suffer from any form of discrimination based on their ethnicity or religion.

Deputy Governor Samaila Yombe Dabai, speaking for the Governor, made this known during the Kebbi Cultural Day celebration organised by the Hill Top Creative Arts Foundation, noting that the state is comprised of many tribes of different faiths.

“This celebration shows seriousness about whom we are, where we are coming from. People without culture are people without roots. People without roots means people without origin.

“We in Kebbi State have multicultures and no one from Kebbi State would be allowed to suffer because of their tribes or cultures. We are people with honesty, sincerity, tolerance which were passed to us by our grand fathers.”

Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar Illiasu, represented by the Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, in his remarks noted that the moment people missed their cultures, they have lost the important part of their lives.

He added that the problems engulfing Nigeria currently are due to negligence of indigenous cultures, saying “we must pass moral values… to our children to prevent future crisis. “.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Baba Muhammad Dzukogi in his remarks noted that Nigeria has found itself in various crises because parents have abandoned their responsibilities to their children.

Earlier, guest lecturer Professor Aliyu Mohammed Bunza, from Usman Dan Fodio University, who spoke on the theme; “The Prospect of cultural heritage in Kebbi Wtate in the promotion of sustainable peace and development,” urged the state government and other stakeholders to document all activities of Sheik Abdullahi Gwandu and adopt local languages as a means of impacting knowledge to school pupils.