Oyo State Government, yesterday, said it will not allow any group of persons to throw the state into crisis due to ongoing debate on the management of local governments.

The state, in a statement, insisted on the observance of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding dissolution of the 68 illegal council chairmen in the state.

It warned some individuals who have been threatening to derail the peace of the state to desist from such ruinous path or face the full wrath of the law.

The government, in the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, maintained that government’s position became imperative following threats of violence by the sacked chairmen and the stay-at-home order issued to all local government workers in the state by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

It maintained that though government would not begrudge NULGE for directing its members to stay away from work in response to persistent threats emanating from the sacked councils and LCDAs chairmen, it urged all workers to reject any act of brigandage by persons or groups seeking to derail the peace and progressive governance in the state.

“The attention of Oyo State government has been drawn to a sit-at-home order announced by NULGE.

“The government understands that the sit-at-home order was a response to persistent threats emanating from the sacked councils and LCDAs chairmen.

“Whereas the administration of Governor Makinde will not begrudge NULGE for seeking to preserve its members from a perceived Armageddon as promised by the sacked council chairmen, the government would like to put it on record that it will continue to stand by the dictates of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

“As earlier stated in a position by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo, issues concerning the tussle over local government administration in Oyo State are before the Court of Appeal and that the two cases are scheduled for hearing on February 19, 2020.

“Any lover of peace, progress and democracy would have no problem waiting to hear from the court on the day stated.

“We, however, urge all workers in the state to reject any act of brigandage by any persons or groups, who are merely seeking to derail the peace and progressive governance that have been the lot of the state since May 29, 2019.

“We call on the workers and the Oyo people to ignore the threat of violence and brigandage from the sacked chairmen and rest assured that the train of unmatched groundbreaking good governance in the state started by Governor Makinde, cannot be stopped.”