Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and chairman of Northern Governors Forum Simon Lalong says that his administration will never allow the dark days of pain, tears and sorrow to return to Plateau State.

The governor noted that his administration is well prepared to protect lives and property in the state and will not handle issues of security with kids’ gloves.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos during a stakeholders’ peace and security community dialogue titled ‘Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau State: Exploring indigenous option’, which held at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“Like I said both during my visit to Kulben and during the meeting with local government chairmen, community leaders, traditional rulers and Ardos after the Kwatas killings, the dark days of pain, tears and sorrow will never be allowed to return to Plateau State again.

“That is why I told the security agencies that the killers must be fished out at all costs because government will no longer take excuses of ‘unknown gunmen’ who kill and maim at will.

“That is why we directed that the community leaders and Ardos be invited and questioned with a view to assisting the security agencies with information that will lead to the arrest of the killers. They are not ghosts,” he said.

Lalong appreciated security agents for acting on his directive of questioning the community leaders and Ardos and expressed optimism that those behind the killings will soon be fished out to face the law.

“I am happy that this directive has been acted upon, and sooner than later, those killers will be unmasked and brought before the law to answer for their crimes. While that is going on, we must look ahead and seek ways to forestall reoccurrence.”

He noted that the meeting was convened with a view to putting forward practical and proactive measures that will address these unacceptable attacks.

“You will recall that the Inspector General of Police last month met with governors of the North-Central states in Lafia, Nasarawa State, for a security summit where we adopted community policing as a better tool for dealing with the security situation in our geo-political zone.

“Let us ask critical questions as to what we are doing right and what is not working, with a view to making it more effective for guaranteeing the security and safety of lives and property in Plateau State. We should also examine what the conventional security agencies such as the Police, State Security Service, Operation Safe Haven, Civil Defence, and related agencies are doing in securing lives and properties in the state.

“I expect that we shall engage in frank, open and solution-driven interaction that will enable us to key into the community policing model in dealing with our security situation more effectively.

“Happily, we already have structures on the ground which are in tandem with the community policing model such as the Operation Rainbow, Early Warning System, Vigilante Volunteers and Community-based Intelligence Volunteers,” the governor stated.