Okwe Obi, Abuja

Despite the agitation for the division of Nigeria, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has said it would not allow the country to be divided as it would move round the six geopolitical zones to preach peace, unity and coexistence.

It noted the many challenges affecting the country, but insisted that it would use football to bring the youth together.

Patron of NYCN, Dickson Akoh, who spoke recently at the unveiling of a cup called ‘Wazobia Cup’, in Abuja, explained that the cup would be taken round the country to evangelize love, peace and coexistence.

Akoh said: “Regardless of our political affiliation or tribes, we are one. The youth still believe in this country. It is not normal for Nigeria to disintegrate because we have come a long way. We want Nigeria to become one indivisible entity. I appeal to others that cannot be here to remain calm and not allow anybody to divide the country

“The youth have seen the happenings in the country especially the attempt to cause disunity and unkind words being churn out by political elites with the sole aim of causing disaffection in this country.

“And we feel like these people have gotten a their prime. If the country divides today, they have nothing to lose. Some of them are encouraging the youth to come out with hurtful messages of hate against one tribe or another.

“Coming together by various youth organizations under the National Youth Council of Nigeria is a deliberate and conscious attempt by the youth to unite this country by shunning all forms of violence but to work for the common good.

“But, despite the socio-economic and security challenges, we still remain united. When you meet Nigerians outside this country you will not notice any sign of dichotomy.

“That is the kind of unity of purpose that we expect among Nigerian youth. The future of this country belongs to the Nigerian youth. And if they decide to work for the sustainability of unity, there would be no division.”

Meanwhile, Queen of Football, FCT Chapter, Queen Joshua Favour, called for the ban of Special Anti Robbery Squad, allegedly that their activities have thrown the youth into a state of despondency.

She said: “The project is to instigate the consciousness of oneness. FSARS should be disband. We need love to progress as a nation. We can achieve that through football.”

Spokesperson of The One Nation Forever Football Tournament Group, John Alphabet, said the country’s 60th independent anniversary should be used as a unifying factor to solve the scourge of insecurity and poverty.