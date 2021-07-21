A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Congress (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said that the leadership of the party would not allow intruders to hijack its primary election.

In a chat with Daily Sun yesterday, Ezeonwuka said the party nominated the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo, as its candidate and expressed worry that “people jumped through the window to hijack the process.”

He said: “The Victor Oye led executive is in charge of the All Progressive Grand Alliance. We do not have any other executive. The party, in its primary election, has nominated Prof Chukwuma Soludo as its candidate for the election; but some people wanted to hijack it through the backdoor. Those who wanted to come through the window to take over the party will not succeed. The Victor Oye led executive came in through the door; it also elected Soludo through the front door. Therefore, the party cannot allow intruders coming through the window to take over the party.

“In election time like this, people resort to all manner of gimmicks for selfish reasons. It is not a new trend. But what worries me is that these people will end up creating money-spinning channel for the judiciary and the INEC; but it should not be so,” he said.

In a separate interview, former zonal Chairman of APGA, Anambra South, Chief Titus Anigbogu, also called on politicians to play the game by the rule.

He said: “As Anambra enters the election season, my advice to politicians is that they should play the game by the rule. All these litigations they’re bringing into Anambra are not healthy for the state. Politicians, who are afraid to approach the electorate, are the people who want to hijack the process through the backdoor.

