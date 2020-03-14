Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared that patriotic forces in the APC will not allow the embattled national chairman of the party, Commrade Adams Oshimole,to be humiliated out of office, just as he vowed that every arsenal will be deployed to ensure that the plan of those plotting his removal is foiled.

The governor insisted that the chairman has done nothing to warrant his removal from office adding that there were clearly spelt out guidelines for the removal of national officers of the party which those championing Oshiomhole’s removal want to circumvent by going through the back door to obtain exparte orders from the courts. He also accused them of dropping the name of the President in their plot.

Uzodimma who made these declarations while fielding questions on the APC crisis from newsmen in Owerri yesterday also accused leaders of the PDP of being behind the crisis in the APC.

The governor said the guidelines of the party are clear on how the national chairman can be removed from office, which, must be through the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, adding that anything outside that amounts to illegality and a witch hunt.

According to him, “the plot to remove Oshiomhole is a clear case of witch hunt otherwise those behind it would have come through the proper channel which is the NEC of the party but they have refused to do so because they know they have no genuine case against him.

“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party but they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of the party through illegal means or by dropping the name of Mr. President “, the governor declared.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has always made it clear that as the leader and father of the party, he does not interfere with party matters.” So I advise those dropping the name of the President on their wicked plans to desist forthwith “

The governor wondered why any true member of the APC will want to remove Oshiomhole who has done so well for the party at this crucial stage in time when the party ought to come together, savour their victory at the last elections and plan how to consolidate for the future.

The Imo governor warned those behind the plot that it is bound to fail. “Let me make this clear, we will not allow Oshiomhole to be humiliated out of office.

He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office”.