From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said he will not allowed poverty and darkness to overwhelmed Plateau people.

Sen. Gyang disclosed this on Monday during the Solar Power training and empowerment of over 400 youths with N30,000 each in Plateau North Senatorial District of Plateau State.

He explained that the training which would be undertaken by National Centre for Hydropower Research and Development, Energy Commission of Nigeria, University of Ilorine will trained the youths to repair and maintained Solar Power light installed to fight insecurity in rural communities.

“The poverty index of Nigeria as a poverty capital of the world has to change. It has to change by the impact of not just government but the corporate bodies, the private sector and our capacities as representatives of the people.

“This is why I have taken series of empowerment programmes consecutively in November and December 2021 to put seed in the hands of our youths so that they can invest to start a trade and to talk to our youths so that they can be more resourceful.

“Our youths need to deploy their abilities and capacities to take advantage of opportunities and possibilities that are abound in our nation.”

Sen. Gyang expressed determination to reach out to every youths in Plateau North with a seed and that might not be possible due to scarce resources.

“The much that I desire to do, I wish I can empower every citizen of Plateau North but this is these much that is in my hands; we will continue to take on this and encourage our people to do what they can do and to do it well.

“To take advantage of every opportunity, take advantage of what is available and when you use the available, God will make the impossible possible. That is what this empowerment is all about.

“The target group for today is the youths and this is the most vulnerable group that poverty is attacking. We cannot leave our youths to become captives of poverty, captives of the devil and captives of darkness; as long as I am here we will invade darkness with light.”

Former Chief of Staff, Government House Jos, Da. Francis Bot lauded the Sen. Gyang for changing the poverty line of youths in his constituency and urged them to take advantage of the seed in their hands to start a business.

He urged them not to spend the money given to them for Christmas celebration but use it to come up with a means of livelihood.

State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Chris Hassan said the party has commenced consultation with critical stakeholders with a view to take over power in 2023.

He lamented that the APC government at the national and state levels has remained insensitive to the plight of citizens which has encouraged the poverty index in the country.

