Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has said polytechnics in the country would not be allowed to proscribe students’ unionism under any guise.

NAPS said the authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, has not disbanded students’ union government following the crisis that erupted last Saturday during the stalemated elections .

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, NAPS National Senate President, Sunday Adekanbi, said they agreed with the action taken by the polytechnic by suspending elections pending when peace would return to the campus.

Adekanbi said the action taken by the Rector, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye, when the election was perceived to have been marred with irregularities helped checkmate violence that could have led to loss of lives and property.

NAPS passed a vote of confidence on the school management for taking prompt action that averted crisis on election day, but said this should not be an excuse to ban unionism.

“ NAPS leadership was on ground to observe the election and we saw how students carried sticks and bottles when they sensed that election has been compromised.