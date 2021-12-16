The Federal Government has reiterated its stance against allowing the shipment of substandard automotives into the country.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, stated this recently, in Abuja, while inspecting a cargo shipment of equipment and tools coming into Nigeria from Germany.

According to him, government would ensure that the existing agreement between the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and CTS Automotive strictly adhere to the rules of engagement.

Tuggar reassured the CTS management of the Federal Government’s commitment to guarantee seamless policies that will continue to draw investment interest into Nigeria.

Accompanied by Omeh Nwopkopu (Minister Counsellor) and Jibril Jibril (Counsellor), he said the visit was necessary to further discuss various matters concerning the execution of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the CEO of CTS Automotive Eddie Forkert, said as a technical partner to the council, his role was to fabricate, supply and deliver equipments on demand as part of a nationwide project to establish mechatronic workshops and training centres in every geo—political zone in Nigeria, and subsequently every state of the federation.

Forkert said, “CTS has set up mechatronic workshops in Federal University of Technology Bauchi, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and University of Ibadan through the council’s initiative.”

