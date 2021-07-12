Former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Josephine Anenih, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sanction characters parading as parallel standard bearer for the party.

This is as former presidential adviser and member of PDP Board of Trustees, Ben Obi, said Valentine Ozigbo remained the candidate sponsored by the party for the election.

She described them as sworn enemies of the party, stating that these characters, whose stock in trade was to merchandize the party in every election season, were paid by desperate politicians to carry court orders in their pockets wherever they went, in order to ensure that the party did not go into elections as a united family.

In a chat at the weekend in Awka, Anenih, who is also a member of the BOT of the party, said: “For the past 16 years, PDP has been out of power in Anambra State. At every election circle, this same character will have parallel congress. That is their stock in trade. As we’re talking about reconciling with people who are not happy in the party, there is no way these characters could be made happy, because, they’re spoilers. What they’re interested in doing is to merchandize the party and to make sure there’s no stability.

“I always wondered why PDP will not sanction these characters and ask them to allow the party be, because, they’re definitely not patriotic and loyal to the party. They’re just trading with PDP, and other political parties afraid of PDP are using them to destabilize the party. The worst is that these characters – these parallel congress people, who claim to be party members, don’t even support PDP during elections. They’ve been sworn enemies of the party since inception. Their duties were to trade with the party; but it will not work for them this time around. This time around, PDP is no longer going to join issues with them. We’re going to ignore them, discountenance whatever they’re doing, and remain focused as a party.

“For the party faithful in Anambra, especially the delegates, who felt they were disenfranchised during the primary, we’ve been reaching out to them, explaining to them what happened. It was in trying to make sure that the party is on the ballot paper come November 16 governorship election that PDP decided to have a primary using what we called super delegates. PDP is determined that nobody will prevent it from taking over the Anambra Government House, come March 17, 2022. We’ll get there this time around. These spoilers; these sworn enemies of PDP, will not stop us. We’re going to break that jinx, and we’re getting to where we’re going.”

Insisting that some merchants were bent on causing confusion, Obi said: “As far as we’re concerned, as leaders and members of the party, we had the primary that was conducted at the Women Development Centre in Awka, and PDP’s candidate emerged in the person of Val Ozigbo. So, we’re not at the same page with people talking about conducting parallel primary.

“Now, our duty as BOT in the party is to initiate a process that can unite the party towards the coming election. For Ozigbo, he has the unique duty to bring his co-aspirants together and unite them; so that together, we can ensure that the party is not divided. We want a united PDP. We won’t encourage a political movement where people will carry court orders in their pockets all the time. We want PDP to return to power after almost 16 years of being out of the government house.

“There’s a provision in the PDP Constitution that when you take the party to court, you’ll be disciplined. It is because these characters are not disciplined that they continued in their antics. We’ll not encourage them this time around. As party leaders, we can’t take this any longer.”

