From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has said no amount of blackmail will distract the scheme’s focus to empower ex-agitators.

PAP, in a statement personally signed at the weekend, by its Interim Administrator, Col Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), said its mandate remained to ensure verifiable empowerment of all beneficiaries.

Dikio said in the statement that PAP would not allow anything or anyone to distract it from achieving the task.

The interim administrator said the empowerment would be achieved through the PAP’s Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) scheme, formation of cooperatives, business clusters, vocational and allied training programmes.

‘The Presidential Amnesty Programme is committed to ensuring the verifiable empowerment of the ex-agitators in all ramifications to fulfil the mandate and purpose of the programme,’ he stated.

Dikio said the goal was to attain food security and full participation in the blue economy, urging members of the public to respect PAP’s priorities.

He said no form of destruction would deter PAP from achieving its mandate.

