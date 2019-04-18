Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a reaffirmed stance for care and deliberate effort towards the wellbeing of stakeholders within its operations, Lafarge Africa has stated that it is committed to ensuring the health and safety of stakeholders within its operations and to consistently abide by the laws and regulations guiding its operations.

This is in line with the objectives of Lafarge’s Sustainability Strategy 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This commitment was part of the resolutions from experts at the 2019 Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Summit organised by the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) in Lagos.

The summit, which was the first of its kind, brought together safety and health experts, captains of industries and members of the public to discuss the theme “HSE in our DNA: The billionaire lifestyle”.

During the panel discussion, the Head, Health Safety and Environment of Lafarge, Folake Odegbami, stated that as part of its core values, the company has made significant investment to ensure a safe workplace, healthy lifestyle and environment for its employees and stakeholders.

“We have quality systems in place to ensure a safe environment in all our plants and we also make significant investments in training. For instance, we have a Safety Training Center set up in one of our plants in Sagamu. We also have a Drivers’ Training Institute in Calabar among others. Our Cement Professionals Training Programme, also has health and safety elements included in the curriculum. The objective is to ensure that everybody within our space is safe and knows how to help others stay safe too.” Odegbami stated.

She also added that focus on health and safety is part of Lafarge’s corporate social responsibility activities. “We believe that investing in health and safety is very essential to the wellbeing of people within our ecosystem and we are focusing on that with the highest sense of priority.