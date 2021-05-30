From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said no bank would be allowed to frustrate or delay delivery time of any development projects of his administration in the state.

The governor was reacting to complaints that some banks that receive money and handle various payment schedules for his administration often fail to release agreed contract sum to contractors.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Aluu-Omagwa Road yesterday, Governor Wike said the state government would not hesitate to terminate any contract it has with such banks.

He said: “Part of the problems we have is the banks. When you give contractors money, the banks will make sure that they delay release of the money.

“The next time any of our contractors complains about their funds not being released to them, that will be the day we will terminate any relationship we have with them.

“No bank will hold us to ransom. We cannot continue to work like this. Nobody will frustrate our work. Any contractor that is being frustrated by them, do not hesitate to let us know.”