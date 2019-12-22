Gabriel Dike

Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has assured Nigerians that the recent sex scandal involving two lecturers of the institution will not be swept under the carpet.

His words: “There will not be any cover up. Globally, they are watching us to see what we will do with the case.”

Prof Ogundipe disclosed this at the 2019 edition of UNILAG annual media parley held at the Senate Chambers.

Recall that Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Associate Prof Samuel Oladipo of Department of Economics were caught in a video recording by a BBC undercover reporter allegedly demanding sex for admission and marks.

UNILAG management also set up a panel headed by Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa of Faculty of Law to probe the alleged sex-for-marks and admission scandal against Dr. Igbeneghu and Dr. Oladipo.

According to him, when the sex scandal broke out, the university management took prompt action and issued queries to the two lecturers caught in the BBC sex tape scandal and after which they were placed on suspension.

The VC said the case will follow due process, adding “if we don’t follow due process, the two lecturers will sue UNILAG and that is what we are trying to avoid.”

He added that the next stage of the case is that the administrative report will be taken to the Governing Council to act on the recommendations of the panel. Ogundipe also revealed that the ‘Cold Room’ captured in the BBC investigations has made the word popular globally.

He warned that henceforth no student will be allowed into the Staff Club and that leaders of the club have been advised to introduce identity cards for members.

On the recent revelation of the existence of fake professors in the Nigeria University System by the National Universities Commission, Prof Ogundipe said UNILAG does not have any in its system.

“In UNILAG, we don’t have fake professors. In UNILAG, there is nobody with even fake PhD. We even check WAEC certificates of staff on regular basis with concerned exam bodies. We know each other on campus and such things doesn’t exist here,” Prof Ogundipe stated.

The VC, however, blamed former students for their inability to process their transcripts, stating that within one year, 32,000 applied for transcripts.

He said out of the 32,000 that applied, only 22,000 paid the processing fees, meaning the 12,000 complaining have not completed the process.