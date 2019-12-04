From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon has declared that his administration would not disappoint Bayelsans like the outgoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government.

Lyon who stated this during the inauguration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) transition committee at the APC state secretariat along Melford Okilo Express road noted that members of the committee were carefully selected shared “common pains, aspirations and goals.”

According to him the task to assemble members of the transition committee was the first step to convince Bayelsans that the government under him means business to solve the myriads of problems in the state.

Lyon urged members of the committee to put in their best as a demonstration of the faith Bayelsans have in the APC by voting for it overwhelming in the November 16 governorship election.

“Leadership is upon us now, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, and expectations are high, we cannot afford to disappoint our people. You will recall that when I received the certificate of returns, I clearly indicated that we have entered into a contract with the people of Bayelsa State.

This is our first test to prove our people right in the choice they made in the November 16th 2019 election. No doubt, there are enormous challenges facing us as a people. Some of you here have witnessed these challenges before and may have, in your heart, been thinking of what you would do to address them if given the opportunity. Some others are here to contribute fresh ideas towards addressing the issues before us. We have often talked about the failures of the outgoing government and its inability to solve the problems bedevilling our state. The onus now lies in us to bring to bear those solutions that we have, for long, kept in our hearts. You must have in mind that the task before us is enormous and must, therefore, bring your utmost best in proffering solutions to our numerous challenges.”

Immediately after the inauguration, the Chairman of the transition committee, Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu , the secretary, Obegha Julius Oworibo and members of the committee went into a closed door session.