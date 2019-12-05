Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, has declared his administration will not disappoint Bayelsans like the outgoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

Lyon, who stated this during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) transition committee at the APC secretariat on Melford Okilo Expressway, noted that the committee members, who were carefully selected, shared “common pains, aspirations and goals.”

He said the task to assemble members of the committee was the first step to convince Bayelsans that the government, under him, means business to solve myriads of problems in the state.

Lyon urged the committee members to put in their best as a demonstration of the faith of Bayelsans in the APC by voting for it overwhelming in the November 16 governorship election.

“Leadership is upon us now, and expectations are high, we cannot afford to disappoint our people. You will recall when I received the certificate of return, I clearly indicated we have entered into a contract with the people of Bayelsa State.

“This is our first test to prove our people right in the choice they made in the November 16 election. No doubt, there are enormous challenges facing us as a people. Some of you here have witnessed these challenges before and may have, in your heart, been thinking of what you would do to address them if given the opportunity. Some others are here to contribute fresh ideas towards addressing the issues before us,” he said.