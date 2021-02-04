By Joe Apu

Nigeria women’s national team, D’Tigress will not be the weeping team of Group B that also have Japan, France and USA, so says the assistant coach of the team Peter Ahmedu.

According to Coach Peter, the opposition for Nigeria at the Olympics is nothing to worry about given that the two-time African champions have been progressively on the rise in world basketball.

“Yes, we are in a tough group no doubt but I can also say that we have the personnel to do the job. As we speak, the second window of our Olympic preparation is on in Atlanta, we’re leaving no stone unturned to enable us contend for a place in the next round.

“It won’t be an easy battle for us. However, we hope to play against about three games against WNBA sides, go to Europe and play some teams to help our preparations.”

In all, I want to assure Nigerians that we will not disappoint Nigerians.”

Coach Ahmedu thanked the Nigeria Basketball Federation leadership for putting together a programme to help the team’s build up ahead of the Olympics.

A new competition system has been put in place for the tournament and the nations split into three groups of four teams each.

“The teams placed first and second in each group, and the two best third-placed teams in the Group Phase qualify for the Final Phase,” FIBA had said in a statement.

The women’s tournament will take place on July 26-August 8.