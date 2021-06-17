From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Mohammadu Buhari said terrorists and criminals would not be given breathing space under his watch to disintegrate the country.

President Buhari disclosed this in an address to troops on counter-insurgency operations in the northeast on Thursday at Maimalari Army Cantonement headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai.

‘Under my watch, the armed forces of Nigeria will provide firm strategy and clear sense of direction to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country. We should not allow our adversaries the opportunity or rbreathing space to challenge our national interest and core values,’he vowed.

He assured the defence and other security agencies of federal government’s unalloyed support and commitment to win the war against terror and criminality.

He promised to ensure timely release of funds for the success of all military operations and efforts to bring sanit to all troubled areas in the country. He lauded the synergy among armed forces and other security agencies.

‘I wish to extol your untiring efforts in the midst of difficulty you experience.Your efforts have resorted into relative peace being enjoyed in the northeast,’ he said

He said resources will be deployed to ensure the windows and children of all fallen heroes who paid the supreme price are well taken care of. He promised wounded troops of government resolve to take care of their medical care.

He acknowledge their efforts in degrading Boko Haram and defend of territorial integrity of the country.

President Buhari also spoke to each of the soldiers, asking for their names and dates they were injured.

He had earlier commissioned some projects executed by the Borno State government including newly built Government Technical College, Njimtilo, comprehensive health centre, State University Senate Building, roads along others.