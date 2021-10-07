From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The army has said it would deny members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements freedom to operate in Abia State.

Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brig. Geneneral Mohammed Wabili, stated this in Ohafia, during the flag off of Operation Golden Dawn, warning criminal elements to relocate from the state in their own interest

He explained that the exercise which was launched on Monday in Enugu by the Chief of Army staff (COAS), would last till December 23.

Wabili said the special operation, which would be staged in synergy with other security agencies, was tailored towards enhancing the security of lives and property of innocent law-abiding citizens.

“Within Abia and beyond, some criminal elements particularly the proscribed IPOB group have continued to disrupt socio-economic activities in clear violation of rights of people to freely move about and interact without hindrance. These criminals are known to rob shop owners, terrorise commuters and murder innocent persons at will. We are also aware of security threats posed by the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, car-jackers, armed robbers, cultists, drug peddlers among others. Tracking these infractions and many others not mentioned will be the main target of the the Golden Dawn exercise,” he said.

He said the exercise further seeks to provide secured environment that will be conducive for business and other socio-economic activities in the state.

Wabili urged law-abiding citizens not to panic about the exercise, assuring that it was for their safety and to hurt them.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu commended the army for the introduction of the operation, which he said would help flush out criminal elements from the state.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, expressed confidence in the capability of the army in dealing with criminal elements terrorising the state.

The army later distributed educational materials to pupils of Ogbokwe Primary School, Asaga Ohafia, an exercise Wabili said was aimed at promoting civil/ military cooperation.

He said that the exercise would also witness free medical outreach, voluntary sanitation and other social activities.

