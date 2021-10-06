Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General Mohammed Wabili stated this in Ohafia, during the flag off of Operation Golden Dawn.

The Nigeria Army has made it clear it would deny members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements freedom to operate in Abia State.

He warned criminal elements to relocate from the state in their own interest.

He explained that the exercise which was launched Monday in Enugu by the Chief of Army staff (COAS), would last till December 23.

Brig Gen Wabili stated that the special operation which will be staged in synergy with other security agencies, was tailored towards enhancing the security of lives and property of innocent law-abiding citizens during the ember months.

“Within Abia and beyond, some criminal elements particularly the proscribed IPOB group have continued to disrupt socio-economic activities in clear violation of rights of people to freely move about and interact without hindrance.

”These criminals are known to rob shop owners, terrorise commutters and murder innocent persons at will.

”We are also aware of security threats posed by the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, car-jackers, armed robbers, cultists, drug peddlers among others.”

The Brigade Commander said that tracking these infractions and many others not mentioned will be the main target of the the Golden Dawn exercise.

He noted that the exercise further “seeks to provide secure environment that will be condusive for business and other socio-economic activities in the state”.