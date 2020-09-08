Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured Nigerian youths that it would not let them down, with the promise of institutionalising good policies and programmes that would be beneficial to their growth.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, gave the assurance recently when received the leadership of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Integrity Group in Abuja.

Akume admonishment them to believe in the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari and not let negative comments of the opposition dampen their spirit and conviction for a better country.

He added that despite achievements such as infrastructure development and youth empowerment, the opposition would continue to castigate the Buhari administration.

‘Most of you are young people. And young people are major assets of government which explains why this administration has placed a lot of emphasis on promoting and advancing the course of the youth.

‘On Wednesday the President announced the 1st of November as the Youth Day which is the first if its kind since Nigeria attain independence in 1960.

‘Many of the initiative of the President are youth specific; talk about the NSIP particularly the N-power, look at the agric sector anchor borrowed scheme, look at the N75 billion for the youth which seek to help the youth into the mainstream of the Nigerian economy.

‘Our party, the APC was formed with the best of intentions. We want to serve. All of you know that we took off at a time things were very rough. The economy had entered recession; people were being owed salaries in the states were very bad.

‘It is a credit to the APC government. Funds were made available to the state to clear backlog of salaries arrears owed civil servants. It’s something that has never been done in the history of this country.

‘If not for the COVID-19 pandemic we would have done even a lot more. Our roads which are being undertaken by the Chinese, they have not returned. When you see the Onitsha bridge, you will agree with the quality of work with which it is being executed.

‘Government in the past made politics of it. Late 2014, some bulldozers were moved to the site from the East. But as soon as elections were over they disappeared,’ he said.

He added that ‘anybody who tries to belittle us, let us not accept it. Let us say the truth. We don’t tell lies. What we do is out for people to see. Nigerians can expect very impossible standards from people in public office.

‘Opposition will never see anything good in what we are doing. It is even a challenge for us to do more. We are doing very well. You must continue to provide the vanguard. Let people know when you reel out these achievements for people to see.’

Earlier, the Chairman of the group, Abubakar Fakai, said the group would continue to support the Buhari administration in achieving its policies.