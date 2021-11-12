Head Coach of Rivers Angels Football Club, Edwin Okon says his side will not be making it any easy for Vihiga Queens of Kenya when both teams meet in Friday’s make or mar game inside the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

With two defeats already recorded at this year’s inaugural TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, the Jewel Of Rivers intend to fancy their chances of making it to the semifinal or at least bow out with a win to redeem themselves.

Okon during Thursday’s pre-match press conference said they will be giving it their all on Friday and he hopes for a favorable result.

“It is the last group match and we will approach it with all amount of seriousness. Anything can happen in football so you can’t predict what the outcome of tomorrow’s game will be,” he stated. “With luck on our side, we can score lots of goals to fancy our chances of qualifying and also make up for the two losses suffered.

“As for the 30 June Stadium, I don’t think it’s going to affect our game. All the pitches in this City are quite good and it won’t make us play any different,” Okon summed.

