provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr Gbenga Adefayi has said management would not relent on its pursuit of journalism excellence.

Mr Adefaye, who made the declaration during the matriculation of 267 news intakes for the 2020/2021 academic session, said the school would strive to provide a most conducive learning environment, constantly upgrade its equipment and facilities to meet the current and future best practices.

He said the school recently benefitted from a digitisation support of the National Communication Commission (NCC) for seamless internet connectivity and cloud hosting as an upgrade of its Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre originally supported by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“As an institution, we recently launched our Internet radio, Pen Radio which should assist in delivery of quality hands-on training. This is as we process our campus radio license.

“In the works is our plan to run an online newspaper. Our students are award winners in the various competitions with peers in other polytechnic and universities”, he said.

Giving a breakdown of those who participated in the matriculation, Adefaye said 68 were of the National Diploma (ND) programme, 96 of the Higher National Diploma (HND) and 103 students of the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) programme.

He urged the students to take note of the school’s rule on mandatory attendance to lectures and obligatory Continuius Assessment through class work and assignments, adding that infractions of these rules were seriously frowned at by the school.

The provost also urged the new intakes to look forward to field trips to media houses, Students Industrial Work Experience (SIWES) for National Diploma students, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) competition and students’ week.

Others are intercollegiate competition and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for HND students.

“Our record so far is that of smooth running of the academic sessions without any interruptions. It is a thing of pride for us to give a guarantee of seamless training with certainty on your year of graduation. There are no strikes, no disruption of scheduled programmes,” he said.