Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD) have vowed to do everything with their power to ensure that peace, love and tolerance return to the northern part of the country ravaged by banditry for years.

Its National Coordinator, Zana Goni, in a statement, yesterday, also tackled a group which had opposed the sacking of the service chiefs, advising it to keep mum because it spoke from an ignorant position.

Goni argued that if the service chiefs were at their best, the likes of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum and leadership of the National Assembly would not solicit the assistance of neighbouring countries to help Nigeria crush Boko Haram insurgents.

“People all over the North and indeed the entire country are tired of the killings, the Northern Elders for Peace and Development is not an exception. We must all be genuinely involved in the peace process knowing that insecurity anywhere in the north is a threat to all of us,” he said.