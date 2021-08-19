Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has vowed that the Federal Government would not rest until social media platforms are regulated.

He told NAN in Washington, yesterday, that the dangers of fake news on social media must be taken seriously.

He also explained that the online media report that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executives’’ in the US is fake.

The minister said he came to the US to meet with international media organisations and think-tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry, and all forms of criminality.

The minister, who has so far engaged with the BBC, Bloomberg, and Politico during his visit to Washington DC, said he hasn’t met with Twitter.

“Can a minister sneak out of Nigeria without people knowing? When you say I sneaked out of Nigeria, are you saying I went to board at a terminal where nobody is, or I travelled to the Republic of Benin to fly out of the country?” he asked.

“I was at an international airport, where I presented myself openly and I was checked in at the counter like every other traveller of the airline. I boarded and passed through the checks by the immigration service and customs.