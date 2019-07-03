Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said there is no plan to forcefully take over lands from the natives for ranching programme in the state.

He noted that the controversial RUGA settlement has the same similarities with ranching programme depending on which many believed would resolve the conflicts between the farmers and herders in the state.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos while declaring open the 2019 NIPR Governing Council Retreat and the unveiling of Chapter Directory, Award Presentation and Dinner held in Jos, Plateau State.

Lalong who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden said: “Government has not said anywhere that it is going to seize lands from local government or communities for the purpose of RUGA settlement or ranching.

“You are better informed on government’s ranching policy and for those of you who may not be thorough on it, the door of the technical committee on the implementation of ranching is widely open for information seekers on the policy.

“I appeal to you to join government in sensitising the general public by letting them know that our choice of ranching is a means to curb the challenges of insecurity in our state.

“Worthy of note is that no individual, community, local government area or state will be under compulsion to relinquish his or her land but suffice to say that every land to be used shall be free volition.”

Meanwhile, Plateau Regeneration Group has supported Governor Simon Lalong for the establishment of ranching policy in the state to halt farmer-herders’ clashes.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Pam Datri, an attempt by politicians to drag ranching policy into politics should be discouraged in the interest of peace and unity of our state.

“There is no sense of truth in the claim by the Berom Youth Moulders-Association and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State that Governor Lalong has conspired with the Federal government to established RUGA settlement in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state

“How can the same government that influenced the establishment of a Police Mobile squadron in Gashish district of B/Ladi, turn around to encourage grabbing of land of its people?

“Don’t forget that the governor took an oath of office recently to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens of the state called Plateau, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and area one comes from.”

Datiri called on the people of Plateau State to support the government and any policy that would end the killings and nightmare among various residents of the state.