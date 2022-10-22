From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, said troops in the counter-insurgency battle will not slow down heat on Boko Haram and its split, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) despite recent decrease in their terror activities.

Gen Musa gave the assurance while reviewing the activities of the terror groups and update on the troops’ operations in the last six weeks at a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno State weekend.

“We remain resolute in our operations. Usually during rain season, terrorists’ activities are always at lower ebb but we will keep the tempo and not slow down heat on Boko Haram or ISWAP,” he assured.

He said the Chief of Army Staff and other service chiefs have been giving required and leadership support to ensure the northeast is cleared of terrorists.

The commander said the supports have led to some successes recorded in some operation between early September and mid October 8.

Theatre Intelligence Coordinator, Col Obinna Azuikpe while giving an update on various clearance operation, picketing and air interdiction, said troops engaged the terrorists around the Mandara axis, southeast of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, Sambisa; Boko Haram major operational base and Bama in the central part of the state.

At least 29 terrorists were neutralized in the si,,x weeks operations including the ones along the Lake Chad Tumbus, Gashua and Nguru in Yobe State among others, the intelligence commander said.

Sadly, nine military troops paid the supreme prize during this period.

Insurgency and terror activities have claimed over 100, 000 people and displaced three million others since July 2009 according to Borno State government’s tally. Military operations to stop the growing terror attacks by Boko Haram started on 12th June, 2012.