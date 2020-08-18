Christopher Oji

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced orderly room trial of the Inspector that allowed a suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipo, to escape from police cell.

The state Commissioner of police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, yesterday, vowed to round up all those involved in the escape of the killer suspect and to re-arrest him.

Enwonwu also gave a stern directive to his men to be at alert with a view to dealing decisively with criminal elements in the state.

The police boss told reporters that Shodipo, 19, escaped from police custody at Mokola police division, Ibadan on August 11 about 7pm. According to him, an Inspector of police who was not on duty collected the keys to the cell and opened the cell to take the suspect to have his bath and from there, the said killer ran away. Efforts, he stated, had commenced to re-arrest him by all stakeholders, including police personnel, community leaders, youth vigilantes and hunters etc.

He also stated that the officer concerned has been defaulted, detained and presently facing orderly room trial, which will be concluded on Tuesday. In addition, whoever must have been involved in this sordid misconduct will not be spared,” he said.