From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said it would not succumb to any form of distraction, especially by those it described as impostors.

National Publicity Secretary of the body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who said that the George Obiozor-led leadership was focused and determined to make remarkable impacts on the lives of Igbo given the current situation they found themselves in Nigeria, decried attempts by a group that claimed to be a faction of Ohanaeze to frustrate the Igbo agenda.

Reacting to alleged shutdown of Ohanaeze secretariat by a group, Ogbonnia who had stormed the secretariat in company of the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State, Prof. Fred Eze, administration secretary, Eugene Ibeabuchi, and others, said the place was fully functional.

He appealed to those still aggrieved at the outcome of the January 10 election of the apex Igbo organisation to have a change of heart and join hands with the Obiozor leadership to work for the interest of the people.

“We have come to debunk the news circulating in the social media that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo secretariat has been shut down. Really, this is the handwork of mischief makers and social media tigers. This is a desperation taken too far.I don’t know what they want to achieve. My advice is that they should sheath their swords and give support to Prof. George Obiozor, an erudite reflective scholar of world renown with track records of accomplishments. He is a man that will take the Igbo to the next level.”