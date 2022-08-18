From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said people would not support any person with not development agenda to preside over the state as a governor.

He spoke at the inauguration of the remodelled Waterlines House in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by former Kogi State governor, Idris Ibrahim.

The governor remarked that some of the candidates in other political parties aspiring to succeed him have no agenda for the state.

He vowed not to allow the state go astray and be taken over by those who were only interested in advancing their selfish ambitions.

“I thank all Rivers people for the support you have given us, for the prayers you are offering on our behalf. I will continue to let you know that we will not let you down.

“We will continue to do the best for Rivers. and that is why we also tell you to listen to us. We will tell you those to vote for because I will tell you who is who.

“There are those who just want to be governor, but they have no agenda. And in any case, why will you change a winning team that has given you all these. I will not allow this state to go astray to fall into the hands of armed robbers.”

Wike maintained that the people of Rivers were pleased with the infrastructure and human development strides of his administration and will vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the state in next year’s general election.

He pointed to how grateful he was for the opportunity that Rivers people had given him to serve them, and promised to someday render account of his stewardship.

“I will give accounts and that account I am going to give is that Rivers State, you gave me opportunity, see what I have done. I have defended Rivers State. I have challenged the country in so many things that were against the interest of this state. I will never sell this state for one kobo.”

Governor Wike described Rivers as the most peaceful state in the country because of the blessing of God on it.

He stressed that because the state operates Jesus economy, his administration was able to carry on flagging off new projects and inaugurating completed ones.

“Time will come when we will present a report card, local government by local government. I am sure in the next few months, we will be in Kalabari to commission the Trans-Kalabari road which has never happened.

“From Saakpenwa to Kono is about 31 kilometres. In the next few months, we will be there to commission that road that has opened the entire Ogoni area, that has opened Bori as a city.”

He also informed that directive has been given for the release of fund for the completion of the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

According to him, funds have also been released for the reconstruction of the Abuloma Road and Victoria Street in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

On the remodelled Waterlines House, Governor Wike said the old structure was a den of criminal elements until his administration took it over.

He said the building could be handed over to the Rivers State Civil service or leased out on a public private partnership arrangement.

Inaugurating the remodelled Waterlines House, Ibrahim said the numerous development projects of Governor Wike were physical evidences of good leadership that has the welfare of the people at heart.

“Leadership is about people wellbeing and welfare and the feat Wike has achieved is great in the last seven years of his administration.

“No doubt, the good people of Rivers State are very happy with his development strides in all areas. One good thing about Wike’s projects is that they have direct bearing on the life of the people, from building of roads to flyovers, bridges, hospitals, markets, parks, water works, electricity and they are also equitably distributed across the state.”

Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla, said the remodelled Waterlines House will further enhance the aesthetic of the metropolis while advancing socio-economic activities.

“The complex is made up of a four-storey remodelled building, a four-storey new office building, a service building, a security building and gatehouse.