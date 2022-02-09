From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A political pressure group, Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), has threatened to mobilise its members across the country against any political party that would zone its presidential ticket to the north as being promoted by some northern interests.

The group said it has millions of men and women as members who would cause election defeat to any political party that zones its presidential ticket to the north.

It maintained that they would stand with the south and everything possible for them to produce the next Nigerian president.

The group said its decision to resist northern presidential candidate was based on the spirit of justice, equity and fairness, and considering the fact that the outgoing president is from the north, and he openly displayed favouritism to the north in the past seven years.

President of IBBN, Dr. Isah El- Buba Sadiq, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, registered the displeasure that some persons were trying to destabilise the political system of the country by pushing that political power should remain in the north after the eight years of President Buhari.

He said: “Political actors should put Nigeria first over any parochial interest. For the purpose of advancing equity and fairness, political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the south in next year’s election.

“Fairness and equity is all it takes to service and continue to make every union work and, indeed, fairness and equity is what it will take to keep the Nigerian union as one indivisible great country under God.

“We couldn’t get the right economic indices because we lacked right leadership. That’s why we are focusing on getting the right leadership that would rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse, economically, politically and otherwise.

“We have put everything in place, well spread and enjoy large membership across the states. I am from the north and, ordinarily, I should champion the cause for northern interest, but that would be promoting injustice which could breed crisis.

“Nigeria is going through a lot as a nation. And in order to bring healing that comes through fairness, justice and equity, we need to front for southern presidential candidates to emerge from the major political parties. There’s high level of distrust, division and suspicion among Nigerians, doing that will surely douse the tension.”