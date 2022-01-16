From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reemphasized his administration’s commitment the fight against criminals and kidnappers stressing that his government will never surrender the state to criminals.

The Governor stated this on Sunday, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Hope of Glory Parish, Nyiman in Makurdi, the state capital where he worshipped with other believers.

Ortom who noted that hardened criminals who terrorised the state in the past had not been spared, vowed that his administration in collaboration with security agencies will continue to give criminals bloody nose at all times.

He said tough times awaits any criminal operating in the state even as he restated the determination of his administration to do all that is necessary to ensure peace in the State.

The Governor however charged Christians to apply faith with works in all they do, urged them listen to God and trust Him to order their steps, noting that he had resolved to allow God direct and work through him.

Pastor Moses Adagba who premises the topic of his sermon on: “Wonders of His Presence,” described God as God of Wonders Who does things without anyone’s permission.

“God’s presence means knowing God and God knowing you. If one dwells in the presence of God, whatever he says will surely come to pass.”

Pastor Adagba disclosed that there is so much benefits being in the presence of God and urged Christians to ensure that they dwell in the presence of God in order not to be found wanting when He comes.